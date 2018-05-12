Turkmenistan, Indonesia ready for co-op in energy, agro-industry sectors

2018-05-12 10:35 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A meeting with Indonesia's Iran-based Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador Octaviano Alimuddin was held at the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, the ministry said.

The parties considered cooperation in the cotton industry, gas industry and transport.

An exchange of views on possibility of boosting mutually beneficial trade and economic relations between entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan and Indonesia was also held, the ministry said.