No trade war with Germany, U.S. ambassador promises

2018-05-12 10:44 | www.trend.az | 2

The new U.S. ambassador to Germany said the row over Washington’s planned imposition of punitive tariffs on European goods would not trigger a trade war, adding that President Donald Trump only wanted “a level playing field”, Reuters reports.

In an interview with the Funke newspaper group, Richard Grenell insisted that the United States was awaiting proposals on how punitive tariffs could be averted.

“Germans are doing a phenomenal job on trade,” he said. “There will be no trade war ... We are talking with our friends to solve a problem.”

The United States wanted to see Europe’s proposals before deciding what would follow the expiry of an already extended June 1 deadline to impose tariffs, he added.