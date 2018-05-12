Iran’s Zarif to launch diplomatic tour to save nuclear deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will start an intensive tour to three Asian and European countries to talk the nuclear deal with counterparts following the US withdrawal.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry quoted Spokesman Bahram Qassemi as saying that Zarif will travel to Beijing on May 12, as the first step of his visit which later takes him to Moscow and Brussels.

The trip will done in line with the President Hassan Rouhani’s directive for intensive talks on the possibility of preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA aka nuclear deal) while the Iranian nation’s interests are guaranteed, Qassemi said.

The Iranian top diplomat will fly to Brussels on May 15 to hold meetings with the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and Britain, as well as EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini in Brussels, the spokesman added.

The US President Donald Trump announced May 8 that the United States walks away from the accord reached in 2015 between Tehran and the six world powers. Trump also announced that the US re-imposes the "highest level of economic sanctions" on the Islamic Republic.

Following the US decision, President Rouhani said he ordered the Foreign Ministry to negotiate with the European countries, China and ‎Russia in coming weeks.‎

Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, also has said that "It is not logical to continue the implementation of the JCPOA without receiving enough ‎guarantees from three European countries, the UK, France, and Germany."

