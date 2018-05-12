Pompeo promises North Korea future 'brimming with prosperity' if it denuclearizes

2018-05-12 11:31 | www.trend.az | 2

North Korea can look forward to “a future brimming with peace and prosperity” if it agrees to quickly give up its nuclear weapons, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pledged on Friday ahead of a historic summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, Reuters reports.

“If North Korea takes bold action to quickly denuclearize, the United States is prepared to work with North Korea to achieve prosperity on the par with our South Korean friends,” Pompeo told a news conference after talks with his South Korean counterpart in Washington.

“If Chairman Kim chooses the right path, there is a future brimming with peace and prosperity for the North Korean people,” he said, adding that the United States had a track record of support for the Korean people that was “second to none.”

Pompeo, who returned from Pyongyang this week with three Americans who had been held prisoner by North Korea, said the release of men had helped set conditions for a successful meeting between Trump and Kim in Singapore on June 12.

However, his comments made clear that the two sides remained far apart on the key issue of what they mean by denuclearization.

Pompeo said he had “good, substantive” conversations with Kim in Pyongyang in what was his second meeting with the North Korea leader in less that six weeks, and believed both sides understood the ultimate goal of the summit.

“We had good conversations, substantive conversations. Conversations that involved deep complex problems, challenges; the strategic decision that Chairman Kim has before him about how it is he wishes to proceed and if he is prepared, in exchange for the assurances we are ready to provide to him, if he is prepared to fully denuclearize.”

North Korea’s development of nuclear weapons and missiles capable of reaching the United States brought exchanges of bellicose rhetoric between Trump and Kim last year that raised fears of a new war on the Korean peninsula.

In spite of an easing of tensions and a return to dialogue in recent months, North Korea has given no indication that it is willing to go beyond statements of broad support the for concept of denuclearization and unilaterally abandon a nuclear weapons program its ruling family has seen as crucial to its survival.

North Korea’s former spy chief Kim Yong Chul, director of the country’s United Front Department, boasted in a toast to Pompeo over lunch in Pyongyang on Wednesday that North Korea had “perfected” it nuclear capability.