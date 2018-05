Tense situation in Armenia to remain if Karabakh conflict is not resolved - Azerbaijani deputy PM

www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

Trend:

The tense situation in Armenia will remain if the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict is not resolved and if Armenia continues to adhere to the absurd statements, said Azerbaijan's deputy prime minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov.