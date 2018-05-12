Bolivia interested to co-op with Iran in arm industry

Bolivian Army is interested to cooperate with Iran in weapon industry, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said.

The Iranian commander made the remarks May 12 after a meeting with visiting commander of the Armed Forces of Bolivia Admiral Yamil Octavio Borda Sosa, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The army of Bolivia has expressed interest in technological cooperation with Iran and working on arms as well as house construction for military forces and training issues, Bagheri said.

He added that the Islamic Republic welcomes cooperation with Bolivia in the mentioned fields.

Bagheri said that the Bolivian commander is scheduled to visit Iran’s defence ministry and will get familiar with the house construction capabilities of the Iranian side.

The Iranian commander expressed hope that the sides will reach “good” agreements for mutual cooperation.

The Bolivian commander, who arrived in Tehran on May 11, is also scheduled to meet Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami and Police Commander Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari.

