Uzbek citizens to undergo registration during visits to Kyrgyzstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan has published a message for citizens of the country visiting Kyrgyzstan.

“In line with the December 19, 2016 Decree of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic No. 689 ‘On Registration of Foreign Citizens and Stateless Persons in the Territory of Kyrgyzstan’, foreigners, including citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan, are required to carry out the registration procedure within five (5) business days from the moment of crossing the state border of the Kyrgyz Republic,” the message read.

A fine of 10,000 Kyrgyz soms (about $145) is levied for violation. This amount is established in accordance with the law of the Kyrgyz Republic.