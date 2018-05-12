Over 4,000 Turkish citizens residing in Azerbaijan have right to participate in elections – envoy

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The number of Turkish citizens residing in Azerbaijan who have the right to participate in the presidential and parliamentary election in Turkey is 4,500 people, the Ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral told reporters.

The diplomat noted that the Turkish citizens residing in Azerbaijan will participate in the parliamentary and presidential election in Turkey on June 17.

Ozoral also noted that active preparations are underway for the parliamentary and presidential election in Turkey.

"As you know, the names of all candidates participating in the presidential election, which will be held on June 24 this year, have been announced, and the names of candidates in the parliamentary election in Turkey will be known next week," - said Ozoral.

The incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Meral Aksener from the recently created Good Party (Iyi Parti), Temel Karamollaoglu from the Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi), Muharrem Ince from the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Dogu Perincek from the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi), Vecdet Oz from the Justice Party (Adalet Partisi) and Selahattin Demirtas from the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) are running for the post of president of Turkey.

On June 24, simultaneously with the presidential election, the elections of MPs of the Parliament will be held in Turkey.

In the parliamentary election held in Turkey on November 1, 2015, the Justice and Development Party won 49.41 percent of the votes, the People's Republican Party (CHP) - 25.38 percent of the votes, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) - 11.93 percent, and the Democratic Party of Peoples (HDP) - 10.7 percent of the votes.

