Russian strategic bombers conduct flights over Arctic Ocean

2018-05-12 12:20 | www.trend.az | 2

Russia’s Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic bombers and Tupolev Tu-142 anti-submarine aircraft have conducted routine flights over the Arctic Ocean, the Bering Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday, TASS reports.

"The Aerospace Forces’ Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers and the Navy’s Tu-142 anti-submarine aircraft have conducted routine flights over the international waters of the Arctic Ocean, the Bering Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk," the statement reads. "The aircraft were accompanied by the Aerospace Forces’ Mikoyan MiG-31 supersonic interceptor aircraft and the Shukhoi Su-35 fighters," the Defense Ministry added.

According to the statement, the bombers and anti-submarine aircraft performed aerial refueling during the flights.