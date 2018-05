Road accident in Turkey: over 20 wounded, 4 dead

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend

Twenty-two people were injured as a result of the road accident in the Turkish province of Ardahan, according to preliminary data, Turkish media reported on May 12.

Reportedly, the incident also killed four people.

The injured were taken to the nearest hospitals.