Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen co-op in fight against crime

2018-05-12

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The ministries of internal affairs of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will create a coordination group to enhance effectiveness of bilateral cooperation on various issues of operational and service activity, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan stated on May 12.

According to the statement, the ministries of the two countries signed a joint order in Samarkand (Uzbekistan) following a meeting with participation of Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Kalmukhanbet Kassymov and Minister of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan Pulat Bobozhonov.

“The head of the Kazakh delegation noted that the coordination group of the ministries of internal affairs of the two countries is an effective mechanism for bilateral cooperation and will help to quickly consider and take action on various issues of operational and service activity,” the press service said.