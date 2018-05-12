Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week the average rate was set at 1.7 AZN/USD.

On May 9, the Victory Day over Fascism, the official exchange rate of manat against foreign currencies wasn’t formed due to a non-working day.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate April 30 1.7 May 7 1.7 May 1 1.7 May 8 1.7 May 2 1.7 May 9 - May 3 1.7 May 10 1.7 May 4 1.7 May 11 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0078 manats or 0.3836 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.025625 manats.