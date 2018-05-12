AZ EN RU TR
azerbaijan news app
Thumbnail

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2018-05-12 13:15 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week the average rate was set at 1.7 AZN/USD.

On May 9, the Victory Day over Fascism, the official exchange rate of manat against foreign currencies wasn’t formed due to a non-working day.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

April 30

1.7

May 7

1.7

May 1

1.7

May 8

1.7

May 2

1.7

May 9

-

May 3

1.7

May 10

1.7

May 4

1.7

May 11

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0078 manats or 0.3836 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.025625 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

April 30

2.0618

May 7

2.0333

May 1

2.0522

May 8

2.0252

May 2

2.0404

May 9

-

May 3

2.0378

May 10

2.0185

May 4

2.0377

May 11

2.0255

Average weekly

2.04598

Average weekly

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər

Saytdakı materialların istifadəsi zamanı istinad edilməsi vacibdir. Məlumat internet səhifələrində istifadə edildikdə hiperlink vasitəsi ilə istinad mütləqdir.
Copyright © 2016 All rights reserved.

ILK-10 Azeri Website Directory