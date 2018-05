Explosion occurs on Turkish ship carrying Russian cargo

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend

An explosion has occurred on a Turkish ship carrying Russian cargo near the port of Salif in Yemen, Turkish media reported.

Reportedly, nobody has suffered as a result of the explosion, as the incident occurred in the cargo hold of the ship.

Moreover, it is possible that the tanker was subjected to a rocket fire. Other details of the incident are not reported.