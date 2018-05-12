Google buys Israeli cloud migration co Velostrata

Google Inc. has acquired Israeli cloud migration company Velostrata. No financial details were disclosed. Headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D in Netanya, Israel, Velostrata was founded in 2014 by CEO Issy Ben-Shaul, and Chief Product Officer Ady Degany. The company has raised $31.5 million to date from investors including Norwest Venture Partners and 83 North.

Velostrata CEO Issy Ben-Shaul wrote on a website blog," Today, I am excited to announce that Velostrata has signed an agreement to join Google Cloud, subject to customary closing conditions! When we started Velostrata back in 2014, we laid out a clear vision - to simplify and accelerate enterprise transition to cloud."

He continued, "After seeing enterprise customers struggle to unchain their massive workloads from their data-centers and find a viable yet safe cloud strategy, we knew there must be a better way. To realize that vision, we assembled a core team of systems and WAN optimization experts that had worked together for many years, and developed a breakthrough technology - real-time agentless workload streaming."

"Velostrata’s patented solution allows workloads to transparently migrate to the public cloud in minutes by decoupling compute from storage without degrading performance. Workloads are adapted on the fly for cloud execution. Customers can either migrate their entire data-centers or operate in a hybrid cloud environment and migrate workloads on-demand."

"To date, we have successfully mobilized many enterprise customers to cloud at scale, migrating thousands of servers with complex workloads and large databases - with minimal downtime and a simplified deployment. We are most grateful to our great customers and partners who trusted us and let us serve their most demanding production workloads, including top brands in healthcare, finance, energy and the public sector."