All parties to Astana talks on Syria confirm their participation

2018-05-12 13:49 | www.trend.az | 2

All parties to the negotiations in Astana to resolve the Syrian crisis have confirmed their participation in the meeting scheduled to be held on May 14-15, TASS with reference to the press service of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry reported on Saturday.

"All parties to the Astana process on Syria have confirmed their participation in the upcoming negotiations, which will be held in the capital of Kazakhstan on May 14-15. Taking part in them will be the delegations of the guarantor states - Russia, Turkey and Iran - along with [the delegations of] the Syrian government and armed opposition," the press service said.

It was noted that the UN delegation led by Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura and the delegation of Jordan will take part in the meeting as observers.

"Russia’s delegation will be led by Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev, while Turkey will be represented by Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Sedat Onal. The Iranian delegation will be led by Senior Assistant to Iran's Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs, Hossein Jaberi Ansari," the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry explained that the guarantors are expected to hold bilateral and trilateral expert consultations prior to the event. The plenary meeting with the participation of all parties is scheduled for May 15.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news