Tensions in Armenia to remain if Karabakh conflict is not resolved - Azerbaijani deputy PM (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The lack of awareness of the necessity of a fair settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict of the forces that came to power in Armenia marks the beginning of a tragedy in Armenia, said Azerbaijan's deputy prime minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov.

Deputy prime minister noted in this regard that the tense situation in Armenia will remain if the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not resolved and if Armenia continues to adhere to absurd statements.

"Of course, the statements made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be condemned not only by Azerbaijan, but also by the mediators’ group established by the international community to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," Ali Ahmadov told reporters May 12.

Deputy Prime Minister said, in general, the existence of this conflict is a serious obstacle to achieving a stable foundation for ensuring stability and tranquility in the South Caucasus.

"As for his [Armenian prime minister] visit to the regions and his statements which are inconsistent with the reality and lead to the growth of tension, I think that it will harm Armenia itself. As you can see, both Armenia and Azerbaijan held presidential election. People work, show activeness, plant trees at weekends, and demonstrate unity with the government in the post-election period in Azerbaijan. They demonstrate their deep trust in the election results," Ali Ahmadov added.