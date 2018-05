Gunmen kill 2 people in Iran’s Mashhad city

2018-05-12

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

Trend:

Two people were killed in an attack in Iran’s north eastern of Mashahd, Deputy Prosecutor of Khorasan Razavi province said.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency quoted Hassan Heidari as saying May 12 that unknown people have opened fire at the victims inside a passenger car.