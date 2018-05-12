'Day of Azerbaijani Culture' held in SCO headquarters

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

The Day of Azerbaijani Culture was held at the headquarters of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Beijing, the SCO said.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijani embassy in China and the SCO Secretariat organized the event.

A group of artists from Azerbaijan staged various performances to mark the "Day of Culture" in Beijing on May 11, giving Chinese audiences a taste of their unique folk culture.

The opening ceremony of Azerbaijani Day of Culture featured traditional folk music and dances, as well as an exhibition of Azerbaijani ancient handicraft arts, including carpet sewing, shabaka making and copper products.

Rashid Alimov, general secretary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, spoke at the ceremony.