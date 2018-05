Iraq reopens airspace as elections proceed without incident

2018-05-12 14:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi ordered the reopening of the nation’s airspace and resumption of air traffic on Saturday, Reuters with reference to the state television reported.

The shutdown had come into effect at midnight on Friday as a security measure ahead of the voting which started on Saturday morning. There was no significant incident reported by midday.