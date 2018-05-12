German construction workers seal inflation-busting wage deal

2018-05-12 14:55 | www.trend.az | 2

German unions and employers on Saturday reached an inflation-busting pay hike of roughly six percent for more than 800,000 construction workers, the strongest wage deal sealed so far this year in Europe’s biggest economy.

The IG Bau union said construction workers in West Germany would get a pay hike of 5.7 percent while wages in East Germany would jump by 6.6 percent. Both steps are backdated to May 1.

The deal, reached after 19 hours of mediation by former Economy Minister Wolfgang Clement, has a duration of 26 months.

“That’s the highest wage deal sealed nationwide this year,” IG BAU head Robert Feiger said, adding that the result ensured workers finally got their fair share of the economic boom.

The German economy is enjoying an unusually prolonged upswing, now in its ninth year, expanding by 2.2 percent in 2017. With employment at record highs, construction companies in particular are struggling with massive labor shortages.

German unions in April reached a three-stage pay hike deal for more than 2 million public sector workers that is likely to boost the consumer-led upswing.