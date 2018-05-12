Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

2018-05-12 14:58 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12
By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 5.746 manats or 0.2568 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,236.57525 manats.
On May 9, the Victory Day over Fascism, the official exchange rate of manat against precious metals wasn’t formed due to a non-working day.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
April 30
2246.8815
May 7
2237.5315
May 1
2230.6295
May 8
2229.3970
May 2
2227.2805
May 9
-
May 3
2226.031
May 10
2236.0950
May 4
2231.5985
May 11
2243.2775
Average weekly
2232.4842
Average weekly
2236.57525
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.2795 manats or 0.994 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.1539 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
April 30
28.0073
May 7
28.1190
May 1
27.673
May 8
27.9667
May 2
27.7224
May 9
-
May 3
27.914
May 10
28.1314
May 4
27.9602
May 11
28.3985
Average weekly
27.8553
Average weekly
28.1539
