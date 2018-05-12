AZ EN RU TR
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

2018-05-12 14:58 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 5.746 manats or 0.2568 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,236.57525 manats.

On May 9, the Victory Day over Fascism, the official exchange rate of manat against precious metals wasn’t formed due to a non-working day.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

April 30

2246.8815

May 7

2237.5315

May 1

2230.6295

May 8

2229.3970

May 2

2227.2805

May 9

-

May 3

2226.031

May 10

2236.0950

May 4

2231.5985

May 11

2243.2775

Average weekly

2232.4842

Average weekly

2236.57525

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.2795 manats or 0.994 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.1539 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

April 30

28.0073

May 7

28.1190

May 1

27.673

May 8

27.9667

May 2

27.7224

May 9

-

May 3

27.914

May 10

28.1314

May 4

27.9602

May 11

28.3985

Average weekly

27.8553

Average weekly

28.1539

