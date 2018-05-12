Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 5.746 manats or 0.2568 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,236.57525 manats.

On May 9, the Victory Day over Fascism, the official exchange rate of manat against precious metals wasn’t formed due to a non-working day.

Change in price of one ounce of gold April 30 2246.8815 May 7 2237.5315 May 1 2230.6295 May 8 2229.3970 May 2 2227.2805 May 9 - May 3 2226.031 May 10 2236.0950 May 4 2231.5985 May 11 2243.2775 Average weekly 2232.4842 Average weekly 2236.57525

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.2795 manats or 0.994 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.1539 manats.