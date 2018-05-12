Azerbaijani oil prices for May 7-11

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $77.04 per barrel on May 7-11 or $2.16 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $77.84 per barrel, while the lowest price was $74.85 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $72.63 per barrel or $1.94 per barrel more than the previous week.