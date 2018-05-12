US withdrawal from JCPOA won’t force Iran out of oil market (Exclusive)

2018-05-12 16:34 | www.trend.az | 2

Tehran, Iran, May 12

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:

The US decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal won’t have serious impact on Iran’s oil exports, Seyed Pirouz Moussavi, managing director of National Iranian Oil Terminals Company (NIOTC), told Trend May 9.

Iran was already prepared for all scenarios, Moussavi said.

The comment comes one day after the US President Donald Trump announced that the US walks away from the accord reached in 2015 between Tehran and the six world powers. Trump also announced that the US re-imposes the "highest level of economic sanctions" on the Islamic Republic.

"The world certainly needs Iran’s oil," Moussavi said, adding that Iran will continue playing its key role in the global oil market.

Iran’s oil exports may face some decline, but the country will never leave the international oil market, he added.

Before it got hit with sanctions in 2012, Iran was exporting 2.5 mb/d of crude oil and gas condensate, of which 18 percent was supplied to the EU.