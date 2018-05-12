UN Sec-Gen expresses hope for progress in Karabakh conflict settlement

2018-05-12

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

Trend:

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has expressed hope for progress in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency cited May 12 the congratulatory message to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of his election to the post of prime minister.

Guterres added that the UN resolutely and consistently supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through peaceful negotiations.