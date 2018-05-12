Azerbaijan's experience can be added to IAPH World Ports Sustainability Program

2018-05-12 19:07 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The achievements of the Baku International Sea Trade Port can be applied on a global scale, Managing Director for Policy and Strategy at International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) Patrick Verhoeven told Trend on the sidelines of the World Ports Conference 2018.

Verhoeven previously noted that the IAPH intends to create a global database of positive practices within the World Ports Sustainability Program.

"A new port is being created in Baku practically from scratch. This is a very interesting project from the point of view of infrastructure, environmental decisions, format of relations with the public, as well as the innovative concept of a free trade zone. These are interesting developments and can be included in this program," he said.

In this regard, according to Verhoeven, the IAPH cooperates with the Port of Baku.

"The Port of Baku project is very interesting and innovative. We intend to study its experience," he added.