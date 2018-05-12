North Korea 'taking measures' to dismantle nuclear site

2018-05-12 19:27 | www.trend.az | 1

North Korea is "taking technical measures" to demolish its nuclear test site and that foreign media would be invited to observe the ceremony, Sputnik reported citing the KCNA news agency.

Only journalists from South Korea, China, the US, Russia and the UK will be allowed to attend the ceremony for the demolition of the nuclear site, the North Korean Foreign Ministry reported.

The journalists will be offered to arrive in the North Korean city of Wonsan by a special flight from Beijing, and then will be transported to Punggye-ri, where they will be able to shoot the process of the nuclear test site destruction for subsequent publication, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) agency noted.

"A ceremony for dismantling the nuclear test site is now scheduled between May 23 and 25, depending on weather conditions," the KCNA said, citing a foreign ministry press release.

North Korea is now making all the technical preparations for the closure of the test site, the KCNA news agency reported.

The dismantling will involve collapsing all of its tunnels with explosives, blocking its entrances and transferring all observation facilities, research buildings and security posts.