Armenia’s UN ambassador appointed country’s foreign minister

2018-05-12 20:17 | www.trend.az | 2

Armenian President Armen Sargsyan appointed the country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zograb Mnatsakanyan as foreign minister, a decree was published on the presidential site on Saturday, TASS reported.

Zograb Mnatsakanyan graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) in 1990. He has worked for Armenia’s Foreign Ministry since 1991. In 2011-2014, Mnatsakanyan was a deputy foreign minister. Since 2014 he has been Armenia’s ambassador to the UN.

