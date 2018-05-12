UN World Food Programme head finds no famine in North Korea

2018-05-12

Head of the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) David Beasley has spent two days in Pyongyang and two more visiting the suburbs in North Korea, accompanied by government officials, Sputnik reported.

David Beasley has visited North Korea, checking food distribution to hungry women and children as the latest sign of an opening up of the isolated country.

The visit involved trips to WFP-funded projects, such as a children's nursery in South Hwanghae province and a fortified biscuit factory in North Pyongyang province.

He noted that while the country was struggling to fulfill nutritional standards, hunger was not as high as in the 1990s.