Armenian president appoints new government

2018-05-12 21:49 | www.trend.az | 2

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has made all of the appointments to the country's new government, the president's office said Saturday, Sputnik reported.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian appointed the country's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zohrab Mnatsakanyan as the new foreign minister, according to a presidential decree released on Saturday.

Mger Grigoryan became deputy prime minister and Mane Tandilyan now is the minister of labor and social affairs.

Atom Dzhandzhugazyan is the new finance minister, Artak Zeynalyan is now the minister of justice, while Arsen Torosyan is the minister of healthcare.