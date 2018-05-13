Swedish police detain man suspected of plotting to kill country's officials

2018-05-13 01:25 | www.trend.az | 1

The Swedish police have detained a man suspected of sending written threats to the country's ministers in Stockholm Airport Arlanda, the country's Prosecution Authority said in a statement Saturday, Sputnik reported.

"A person was detained today in Arlanda and has now been taken into custody… The person was detained on suspicion of a murder attempt and 26 cases of harsh illegal threats," the statement read.

Charges are expected to be brought against the man no later than May 24.