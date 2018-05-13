Hawaii authorities warn of possible powerful volcanic explosion

2018-05-13 02:19 | www.trend.az | 2

The residents of lower Puna district on Hawaii’s Big Island should be prepared to evacuate at any moment amid the possibility of an explosive eruption of the island’s Kilauea volcano, the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said in a statement on Saturday, Sputnik reported.

"Residents of lower Puna between Kapoho and Kalapana, are advised to be on the alert in the event of possible gas emissions and volcanic eruption. There may be little to no advance notice to evacuate, so take this time to prepare," the statement, published on the Hawaii County Civil Defense website, read.

The major Kilauea volcano eruption started on May 3 prompting evacuations in the Puna district which is home to around 10,000 residents.

The US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said in a press release earlier on Saturday that US President Donald Trump had approved a major disaster declaration for the state of Hawaii, providing state and local authorities with federal assistance in their recovery efforts in the areas affected by the ongoing eruption of the Kilauea volcano.

"Federal funding is available to the state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the Kilauea volcanic eruption and earthquakes in Hawaii County," FEMA said in the release.

Willie Nunn, the FEMA federal coordinating officer in the affected area, said that "additional designations may be made at a later date" depending on further damage assessments.