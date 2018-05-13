Macron firm after Paris stabbing claimed by IS

President Emmanuel Macron says France will not cede to “enemies of freedom” after a Paris stabbing attack claimed by the Islamic State group, AP reported.

Macron tweeted his praise for police who “neutralized the terrorist” and his thoughts for the victims. A knife-wielding man killed one person and injured four during the Saturday night attack in a busy Right Bank neighborhood. Police say they killed a suspect.

Counterterrorism authorities are leading the investigation of the attack.