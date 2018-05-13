Barzilai wins Eurovision Song Contest for Israel

Netta Barzilai has won the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest for Israel with her song “Toy,” AP reported.

Barzilai, who was the favorite to win ahead of Saturday’s Grand Final, saw off competition from 42 other countries’ performers to claim the music extravaganza’s annual crown at a show in Lisbon, Portugal.

There was a strong field of contestants at this year’s event, which largely shed its traditional hallmarks of glitz and glitter in favor of a more restrained and tasteful tone.

The international contest began as a competition between European countries, but its huge popularity has led to the inclusion of Israel and Australia among the performers.