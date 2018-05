Seventeen civilians killed in air strike by US-led coalition in Syria’s province

2018-05-13 | www.trend.az

At least 17 civilians died in an air strike launched by the US-led coalition against two villages in the south of the Syrian province of al-Hasakah on Saturday, TASS reported citing the Syria TV.

The air raid killed eight people in the village of al-Hammadi. Five women and four children were killed in an air strike on the village of Hadaj located southeast of the city of al-Hasakah, some 620 kilometers of Damascus.