2 Vietnamese arrested for transporting 120 kg of heroin

2018-05-13 05:19 | www.trend.az | 2

Police of Vietnam's northern Lao Cai province said on Saturday that they had arrested two men for transporting 120 kg of heroin, Xinhua reported.

The two men from central Nghe An province were arrested on Friday when they were transporting 329 cakes or nearly 120 kg of heroin.

The two detainees, Nguyen Van Dai, 43, and Nguyen Van Ly, 27, well hid the drug in a pickup truck.