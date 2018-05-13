18 killed, 54 injured in rain-related incidents in NW Pakistan

At least 18 people were killed and 54 others injured in rain-related incidents in different areas of Pakistan's northwestern region on Saturday, local media and officials said, Xinhua reported.

Local administrative of the country's northwest Bajaur Agency said that at least 10 people died and 20 others sustained injuries as hours-long heavy rain and storm wreaked havoc in different areas of the region bordering Afghanistan.

Emergency has been declared in Bajaur and the Pakistan Army, local administration and tribal people have launched rescue activities in the agency.

According to local media reports, at least four women lost their lives and 12 others sustained wounds when their vehicle slipped due to heavy rain and hit into a military truck in Lower Dir area of northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.