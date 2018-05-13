Double blast leaves reportedly 9 dead, 28 injured in northwestern Syria

Nine people were killed and 28 others injured as two car bombs exploded in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, Yasser Zaim, the spokesman of the municipal council of the nearby Azaz city, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The number of those killed as a result of the blast of the car bomb near the central hospital in the Idlib province reached nine civilians, including three hospital security employees."

Nine individuals went missing after the incident, Zaim also said.Some of those wounded were taken to the Turkish hospitals, the official added.