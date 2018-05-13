Baku Marathon 2018 due to start in Azerbaijan

www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Baku Marathon 2018 is due to start under the auspices of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on May 13.

Held for the third time, this year’s Marathon retains its motto: Win the Wind.

With its major goal of promoting sport, healthy lifestyle and bringing people in their pursuit of good intents, the Marathon was organized by the Administration of the Seafront Boulevard along with the Baku Olympic Stadium, and Sport Marketing Group (SMG) acting as the executive agency. The exclusive partner of the "Baku Marathon-2018" is "Azercell Telecom".