Suicide bombers attack churches in Indonesia, at least six dead

2018-05-13 08:29 | www.trend.az | 2

Suicide bombers attacked three churches in Indonesia’s second-largest city of Surabaya on Sunday, killing at least six people and wounding more than 35 others, police said, Reuters reported.

Indonesia is the world’s largest Muslim-majority country and has seen a recent resurgence in homegrown militancy.

Police told media the attacks were carried out by “suicide bombers” and warned the toll could rise further.

East Java police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said explosions took place in three churches and 35 people had been taken to hospital.

“There is one location where we can’t enter yet,” Mangera told reporters near the scene of one of the bombings.

Television footage showed one church engulfed in fire, with thick, black smoke billowing up.

Media reports said a woman with a younger child and a teenager had just entered one church and was being questioned by security when the bomb exploded.

Television images showed toppled motorcycles and debris scattered around the entrance of one church and police cordoning off areas as crowds gathered.