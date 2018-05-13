Afghan defense minister says country need Iran for security

Afghanistan’s Defense Minister General Tariq Shah Bahrami said his country needs to work in close cooperation with Iran to ensure its security and stability, Tasnim reported.

In a meeting with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran on Saturday, the visiting Afghan official hailed Iran as an influential country in the region, saying Afghanistan needs close cooperation with its western neighbor for security and stability.

Urging collective action by regional countries in the war against terrorism, General Bahrami said Afghanistan is eager to receive Iran’s help and experiences for battling terrorist groups.

He further underlined that Afghanistan will never allow its soil to be used for any aggression against its friend and neighbor Iran.

For his part, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami warned of the growing presence of the Daesh (ISIL) terrorist group in Afghanistan, expressing Tehran’s readiness for cooperation with Kabul in the efforts to destroy the notorious group.

The Iranian general reiterated Tehran’s support for the Kabul government and the Afghan nation, saying Afghanistan should become the center of regional cooperation, not a field for regional or international rivalries.

Heading a military delegation, the Afghan defense minister is in Tehran for military and political negotiations.

In June 2017, Iran and Afghanistan held the first round of talks on a comprehensive strategic partnership document as part of efforts to boost bilateral relations in various areas, including security, defense, economy, culture, and education.

