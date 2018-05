Iran sentences IS-affiliated terrorists involved in parliament attack to death

2018-05-13 09:57 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

Trend:

Iran sentenced eight members of the "Islamic State" (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) involved in the June 2017 attack on the Iranian parliament to death, Iran’s state-run IRINN TV reported.

Story still developing

