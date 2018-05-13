Baku Marathon 2018 encourages people to do some sport – runner from Scotland

2018-05-13

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Leman Zeynalova, Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Baku Marathon 2018 encourages people to do some sport, a runner from Scotland Alan Mentify told Trend May 13.

Mentify said he has been living and working in Baku for seven years.

“Everything is very good. People feel healthy. This marathon encourages people to do some sport,” he added.

The Scottish runner expressed confidence that he will reach the finish line.

Baku Marathon 2018 is due to start under the auspices of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on May 13.

Held for the third time, this year’s Marathon retains its motto: Win the Wind.