Iran sentences IS-affiliated terrorists involved in parliament attack to death (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

Iran sentenced eight members of the "Islamic State" (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) involved in the June 2017 attack on the Iranian parliament to death, Iran’s state-run IRINN TV reported.

Trial of other 18 defendants will continue at Tehran Revolutionary Court in the presence of their lawyers and families of those killed in the attack.

Trial for the terror group members opened on April 28 in the revolutionary court.

Two separate attacks rocked the capital city of Tehran on June 7, 2017 leaving at least 17 dead and 43 injured.

The attacks were simultaneously carried out by five IS-linked terrorists on the Iranian Parliament building and the Mausoleum of late Imam Khomeini.

