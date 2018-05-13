Baku Marathon 2018 kicks off under auspices of Heydar Aliyev Foundation

2018-05-13 10:33 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Baku Marathon 2018 kicked off May 13 under the auspices of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Held for the third time, this year’s Marathon retains its motto: Win the Wind.

As many as 18,000 people have been registered to take part in this marathon.

The Baku Marathon 2018 started at the National Flag Square and will run 21 kilometers all the way to the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Its major goal is to promote sport, healthy lifestyle in Azerbaijan and bring people in their pursuit of good intents.

People above the age of 16 who have been registered in advance have the right to take part in the competition.

Residents of Azerbaijan’s Ganja, Sumgayit, Mingachevir, Guba, Gusar, Lankaran, Astara, Nakhchivan, Gabala, Shamakhi, Zagatala, Sheki, Oguz and other regions are taking part in the Baku marathon.