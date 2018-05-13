Baku Marathon 2018 important in terms of proper organizing youth leisure time – minister

2018-05-13 11:08 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Baku Marathon 2018 is extremely important in terms of proper organization of leisure time and healthy lifestyle for the young people, Azerbaijan’s Education Minister Ceyhun Bayramov told Trend May 13.

“I positively assess the Baku marathon. I also positively assess the fact that the number of participants is increasing from year to year in the Baku marathon which has already became a tradition,” said Bayramov, who is also taking part in the competition.

“The organization of such events is extremely important in terms of proper organization of leisure time and healthy lifestyle of young people. As I mentioned, different people participate here. For professional athletes this is a competition, that is, victory is the main thing for them. For many other people, it's just having a good time with others, being together with them and feeling the team spirit,” said the minister.

Baku Marathon 2018 kicked off May 13 under the auspices of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.