New prison riot in Mexican city of Cadereyta Jimenez leaves 2 wounded, 1 dead

2017-03-29

Another prison riot is taking place in the Mexican city of Cadereyta Jimenez in the state of Nuevo Leon, Sputnik reported citing local media.

On Monday, the riot in the same prison resulted in the injuries of seven people.

Uno TV reported citing local authorities that one prisoners has been killed and two people, including one guard, have been wounded during the riot.

Smoke could be seen over the prison as prisoners burn their mattresses protesting lack of food and water.

Last week, three people have been killed and one wounded in a prison riot in another Mexican city, Ciudad Victoria.