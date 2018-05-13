Baku Marathon 2018 - very positive event: Venezuelan participant

2018-05-13 11:37 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Baku Marathon 2018 is a very positive event, especially, in terms of promoting sports and healthy lifestyle, a participant from Venezuela Carlos Bueno told Trend May 13.

"People in Baku are very nice and friendly. Everything has been organized at a high level. The weather is fine. I'm glad that this competition is being held in Baku. I am sure that its popularity will grow," Bueno said.

Baku Marathon 2018 kicked off May 13 under the auspices of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Held for the third time, this year’s Marathon retains its motto: Win the Wind.

As many as 18,000 people have been registered to take part in this marathon.

The Baku Marathon 2018 started at the National Flag Square and will run 21 kilometers all the way to the Baku Olympic Stadium.