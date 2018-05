Winner of Baku Marathon 2018 announced (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

Trend:

Igor Olefirenko (born 1990) from Ukraine reached the finish line first in the Baku Marathon 2018.

Mohammad Jafar Muradi (born 1990) from Iran came in second, while Omar Alkanoglu (born 1991) from Turkey ranked third.

Baku Marathon 2018 was held May 13 under the auspices of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.