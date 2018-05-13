Ukrainian runner sets record in Baku Marathon 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

Ukrainian citizen İhor Olefirenko set record in Baku Marathon 2018 held May 13.

Olefirenko reached the finish line in one hour and six minutes, thereby setting record in Baku Marathon.

To date, Veysi Aslan, a Turkish citizen, has shown the best result in the semi-marathon held in Baku. In 2017, he reached the finish line in an hour and seven minutes. The winner of the Baku Marathon 2016 Namig Asadov from Azerbaijan covered the distance in an hour and seventeen minutes.

Baku Marathon 2018 was held May 13 under the auspices of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.