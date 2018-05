Winner of Baku Marathon 2018 among paralympians announced

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Vugar Imanov – Trend:

Mehman Ramazanzade (born 1970) from Azerbaijan became winner of Baku Marathon 2018 held May 13.

All conditions have been created for participation of paralympians in the competition for the first time.

Baku Marathon 2018 was held May 13 under the auspices of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Held for the third time, this year’s Marathon retains its motto: Win the Wind.